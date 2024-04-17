Heightened Tensions – Hezbollah Attack on Army Base Wounds 18 Israeli Soldiers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 18 Israeli soldiers were wounded on Wednesday, as the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah targeted an Israeli army base in Arab Al-Aramshe, in northern Israel.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, “among the wounded (..) are two in serious condition, one in critical condition and four in moderate condition.”

For its part, Al-Jazeera reported that the Israeli army admitted to the wounding of 14 soldiers, six of them seriously.

Hezbollah said in a statement that the attack was “in response to the enemy’s assassination of several resistance fighters in Ain Ba’al and Shahabiya”.

The “complex attack” was carried out “using guided missiles and drones”, according to Hezbollah.

It targeted “the headquarters of the newly established military reconnaissance unit in Arab Al-Aramsheh, known as the ‘Popular Centre’,” the group added.

Wednesday’s incident marked the third day of heightened tensions on Israel’s northern border, following the retaliatory attack carried out by Iran on April 13.

On Tuesday, Israel said its strikes in southern Lebanon killed two local Hezbollah commanders. The Lebanese group acknowledged the killing of 30-year-old Mohammed Mustafa Shhouri ‘Jaber’ and 49-year-old Mahmoud Ibrahim Fadlallah ‘Shadi’.

On Monday, Hezbollah targeted Israeli troops with explosive devices, wounding four soldiers who trespassed into Lebanese territory.

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle)