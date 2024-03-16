36 from Same Family – Israeli Airstrikes Kill Scores in Gaza

At least 80 civilians were killed and many others injured, mostly children and women, in Israeli airstrikes that targeted several areas across the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes shelled with several missiles a seven-story residential building housing displaced persons near Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, killing many and causing multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets carried out an airstrike on a residential house on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City. The strike resulted in dozens of casualties.

Five civilians were also killed and dozens of others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

Another strike hit a house in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in the city, resulting in the killing of many civilians and causing others to sustain injuries.

Israeli warplanes launched a series of raids north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. 36 Members of the Tabatbi family were killed by an Israeli air strike that bombed a 4-story building in the Nusairat refugee camp, in central Gaza.

Moreover, Israeli occupation artillery targeted two houses in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, resulting in the tragic killing of at least 36 persons belonging to the Tatatbi family.

Israeli air force further conducted intense airstrikes targeting several sites and areas in the town of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, coinciding with unleashing light bombs.

In the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, the occupation forces bombed a populated house, wounding a number of civilians.

Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli occupation forces withdrew from Hamadi town in Khan Yunis on Saturday morning under intense artillery shelling, which led to many casualties.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,439 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(PC, WAFA)