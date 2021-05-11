IN PHOTOS: Palestinians Bury Woman, Her Son in Gaza’s Shati Refugee Camp

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As Israel continued to bombard the besieged Gaza Strip, Palestinians rushed to bury some of their dead on Tuesday.

Palestine Chronicle photojournalist Fawzi Mahmoud took part in the funeral processions of a Palestinian mother, Amira Subuh, 57, and her son, 17-year-old Abdulrahman, in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza.

One of Subuh’s surviving children told the Palestinian Ma’an news agency, “I bid farewell to the most precious person in my heart, my mother, and I ask God to have mercy on her.”

Thousands more rushed to bury their dead family members and neighbors in Beit Hanoun, Khan Younes, and elsewhere.

As of Tuesday evening, 28 Palestinians were killed in Gaza and 152 were wounded. Among the dead, are a woman and 10 children, Palestinian Health Ministry sources reported.

(The Palestine Chronicle)