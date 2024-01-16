‘Helicopters Retrieving the Dead’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 102

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As the Israeli military is rejigging its forces in parts of the Gaza Strip, going as far as withdrawing an entire division, the Palestinian Resistance continues to adapt to the new battlefield.

It seems that no matter what the Israeli military does, and despite all statements by the Israeli government, the Resistance continues to prevent the invading forces from having any tangible operational control on the ground.

Below are the latest statements by leading Palestinian Resistance groups in Gaza, and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, with updates from the battlefields.

The statements below are published without any editing by the Palestine Chronicle and were sent through the groups’ Telegram channels.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the settlement of Netivot with a barrage of rockets. “After the return of our fighters from the clash zones, they confirmed targeting a Zionist troop carrier with a Shuath explosive device and an Al-Yassin 105 shell north of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City. “After the return of our fighters from the clash zones, they confirmed targeting a Zionist vehicle with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and engaging in combat with an infantry force using machine guns and hand grenades west of Tel Al-Hawa in Gaza City, causing them to fall between dead and injured. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of occupation vehicles and soldiers in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam fighters targeted two Zionist tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells, as well as a military bulldozer with two anti-armor shells, and clashed with an infantry force from point-blank range, south of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard gatherings of enemy forces infiltrating north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist troop carrier on Jabal Al-Rayis, east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, and clashed with soldiers who were around it from zero distance, leaving them dead and wounded. Zionist ambulances and helicopters were seen rushing to retrieve the dead and wounded. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard enemy gatherings east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells around the College of Science and Technology in Khan Yunis. “We targeted an enemy soldier gathering and a military excavation east of Souq Al-Hob opposite the cemetery in Khan Yunis with a barrage of heavy and regular mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:45 AM, on Tuesday, 16/01/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers east of the Even Menachem settlement with rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, 16-01-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:30 PM, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, targeted the vicinity of the settlements in the occupied Nabi Yashu’ area with batches of appropriate missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:20 PM, on Tuesday, 16-01-2023, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramia site with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:20 PM, on Tuesday, 16-01-2024, targeted the Bayad Blida site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:20 PM, on Tuesday, 16-01-2024, targeted the Hadab Al-Bustan site with Burkan missiles, hitting it directly.”

