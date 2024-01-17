GAZA LIVE BLOG: 4,300 Students Killed | Activists Launch ‘Boycott Germany’ | US Senate Refuses to Investigate Israel | Resistance Continues – DAY 103

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 103rd day of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip, a mediated agreement allowed for the transfer of medicine to Israeli prisoners in Gaza and Palestinian patients in the Strip. The agreement, some hope, would be the start of the return to negotiations regarding freeing prisoners, allowing for badly needed supplies and, ultimately ending the war.

On the ground, however, the Israel war escalated, mostly killing civilians in Khan Younis, Rafah, Deir Al-Balah and Jabaliya. Palestinian Resistance continues to hit back, carrying out many operations against invading Israeli soldiers. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,285 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,154 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, January 17, 10:50 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: Germany’s intention to send 10,000 missiles to Israel is a partnership in the genocidal war against our people

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes broke out between the resistance and the occupation forces east of Jabaliya, north of Gaza.

Wednesday, January 17, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA:

25 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured following an Israeli bombing of homes in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City. The bodies of seven Palestinians were recovered after Israeli military vehicles withdrew from the vicinity of Nasser Hospital.

Wednesday, January 17, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: A group of missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli military sites in the Shebaa Farms.

Wednesday, January 17, 06:15 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli officer and a soldier were killed in fighting in northern Gaza last night.

(The Palestine Chronicle)