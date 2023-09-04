Hezbollah Chief Meets Palestinian Leaders amid Growing Tension in West Bank

The meeting, attended by Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri and Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah, assessed the situation in the occupied West Bank and Israeli threats against the Palestinian resistance.

Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah, held talks in Beirut on Saturday with leaders of Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad to discuss Palestinian developments, Anadolu news agency reported.

The meeting, attended by Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri and Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhalah, assessed the situation in the occupied West Bank and Israeli threats against the Palestinian resistance, Hamas said in a statement.

The discussions also took up “the importance of coordination between the resistance movements, especially in Palestine and Lebanon, on all political, security and military developments,” the statement added.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened that Hamas leaders will pay the “full price” amid rising tensions in the occupied West Bank.

Moreover, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth recently reported that the Israeli government is considering the assassination of al-Arouri. According to the widely-circulated newspaper, Israeli authorities believe that al-Arouri is the leader of a movement that attempts to ignite an uprising in the occupied West Bank.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 230 Palestinians have been killed since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry.

