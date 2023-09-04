Netanyahu Vows to Build Fence along Jordan’s Border to Prevent ‘Infiltrators from Africa’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Remembrance Day Ceremony. (Photo: via Prime Minister of Israel Twitter page)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Netanyahu’s announcement comes just one day after clashes broke out between the Israeli police and hundreds of Eritrean asylum seekers in Tel Aviv, leaving at least 170 people injured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday his plan to build a long-touted fence along the border with Jordan to prevent infiltration into Israel, Israeli media reported.

“We erected a fence on our southern border [with Egypt] and prevented the infiltration from there into Israel,” Netanyahu wrote on the X social media platform.

“We thereby stopped more than a million infiltrators from Africa, who would have destroyed our country. Now, we will erect a fence on our eastern border [with Jordan] and ensure that there will be no infiltration from there either. We will protect our borders, and we will protect our country!”

According to The Times of Israel, this is not the first time Netanyahu has announced such a plan.

“He ordered IDF and Defense Ministry officials to start planning in 2012, touted the start of construction of a sensor-laden fence on the southern border with Jordan in 2015, and announced in 2016 that he planned to surround the entire State of Israel with a fence’,” the Israeli newspaper wrote.

