BREAKING: Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Jenin and Its Refugee Camp

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 40 Israeli military vehicles, backed by a helicopter and drones, stormed the city of Jenin and its refugee camp. Palestinan fighters reportedly exchanged fire with Israeli occupation forces to repel the attack.

Israeli occupation forces stormed on Monday morning the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, over 40 Israeli military vehicles, backed by a helicopter and drones, stormed the city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

Palestinan fighters reportedly exchanged fire with Israeli occupation forces. The director of the Jenin Governmental Hospital told Al Jazeera that five injuries were reported.

The Palestinian Resistance group of Saraya al-Quds, Jenin Battalion, said in a short statement that an Israeli army suicide drone exploded on a car, without causing injuries. They added that their fighters are targeting “all (Israeli) occupation vehicles (…) on the outskirts of the camp with (…) gunfire and explosive devices.”

For its part, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said that their fighters are “engaged in armed clashes with Israeli occupation forces near the home of the Secretary of Fatah movement in Jenin”.

(PC, WAFA)