HRW Confirms: Israel is Using White Phosphorus in Gaza

October 12, 2023 Blog, News
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in Gaza. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Human Rights Watch confirmed that Israel is using white phosphorus in its military aggression on Gaza and Lebanon. 

In a question-and-answer document released on Thursday, the group said that it “verified videos taken in Lebanon and Gaza on October 10 and 11, 2023, respectively, showing multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza City port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border”.

White phosphorus, according to HRW, “has the potential to cause civilian harm due to the severe burns it causes and its lingering long-term effects on survivors.”

“Its use in densely populated areas of Gaza violates the requirement under international humanitarian law that parties to the conflict take all feasible precautions to avoid civilian injury and loss of life”.

White phosphorus “causes severe burns, often down to the bone, that are slow to heal and likely to develop infections,” the report reads.

This is not the first time Israel has used white phosphorus in a war against the besieged Gaza Strip.

“From December 27, 2008, to January 18, 2009, during Operation Cast Lead, the Israeli military fired approximately 200 ground-launched white phosphorus munitions into populated areas of Gaza,” according to the HRW report.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

