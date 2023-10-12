HRW Confirms: Israel is Using White Phosphorus in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Human Rights Watch confirmed that Israel is using white phosphorus in its military aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.

In a question-and-answer document released on Thursday, the group said that it “verified videos taken in Lebanon and Gaza on October 10 and 11, 2023, respectively, showing multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza City port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border”.

White phosphorus, according to HRW, “has the potential to cause civilian harm due to the severe burns it causes and its lingering long-term effects on survivors.”

GAZA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH: The number of Palestinians killed and wounded in the Israeli war on #Gaza rose to 1,537 killed – including 500 children – and over 6,612 wounded. pic.twitter.com/aAQ5xAT6NH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 12, 2023

“Its use in densely populated areas of Gaza violates the requirement under international humanitarian law that parties to the conflict take all feasible precautions to avoid civilian injury and loss of life”.

White phosphorus “causes severe burns, often down to the bone, that are slow to heal and likely to develop infections,” the report reads.

This is not the first time Israel has used white phosphorus in a war against the besieged Gaza Strip.

PC: 11 members of the Baroud family were killed in Rafah, bringing the number of members of the family killed in Gaza to 17. AJA: 40 members of the Shehab family were killed north of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/UtScpM6Zbn pic.twitter.com/lnUyUgWPRN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 12, 2023

“From December 27, 2008, to January 18, 2009, during Operation Cast Lead, the Israeli military fired approximately 200 ground-launched white phosphorus munitions into populated areas of Gaza,” according to the HRW report.

(The Palestine Chronicle)