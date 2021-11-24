‘Humanity is above Beauty Pageants’: Greek Miss Universe Contestant Restates Support for Palestine

Greek Miss Universe contestant Rafaela Plastira – who withdrew from the Miss Universe contest that is set to be held in Israel – has posted a new statement in which she restated her support and deep love for Palestine, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Plastira took it to Instagram to say how beautiful it is to see the love she received from her followers after she decided not to take part in the Miss Universe pageant.

🇵🇸#Palestine | "Palestine you are not only in my mind every day but you have the most beautiful place in my heart forever ❤️ " Rafaela Plastira, Greek candidate who withdrawn from the #MissUniverse2021 contest held in Israeli apartheid. pic.twitter.com/HoOExV5H5o — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) November 23, 2021

“It’s so beautiful to see how much love and support and understanding I get from all of you,” she wrote. “Palestine you are not only in my mind every day but you have the most beautiful place in my heart forever.”

The Greek Miss Universe said that she was disappointed in Miss Universe and that “humanity is above beauty pageants.”

On Monday, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) welcomed Plastira’s decision to withdraw from the Miss Universe pageant.

Earlier this month, the South African government announced in a statement that it has withdrawn its support for the Miss South Africa Pageant, following calls from various South African organizations to boycott the event and show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)