Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque amid Rising Tension

Hundreds of Jewish settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that nearly 400 settlers broke into the Mosque courtyard under Israeli police protection through the Mughrabi Gate, west of the Mosque.

According to an Anadolu reporter, some settlers raised Israeli flags inside the complex.

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian Territories since earlier this month when Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa complex and forcibly removed worshippers from inside the site.

(MEMO, PC)