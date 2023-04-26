Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque amid Rising Tension

April 26, 2023 Blog, News
Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: via Times of Gaza TW page)

Hundreds of Jewish settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that nearly 400 settlers broke into the Mosque courtyard under Israeli police protection through the Mughrabi Gate, west of the Mosque.

BREAKING: Israel Attacks Aqsa Mosque; Nightly Protests in Gaza, West Bank Calling for Palestinian Mobilization

According to an Anadolu reporter, some settlers raised Israeli flags inside the complex.

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian Territories since earlier this month when Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa complex and forcibly removed worshippers from inside the site.

(MEMO, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*