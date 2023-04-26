Liège Joins Other EU Cities in Boycotting Israel

A solidarity rally in support of BDS in Gaza. (Photo: via MEMO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Belgian city of Liège passed a motion severing all ties with Israel, to become the latest European city to pass similar measures against Tel Aviv.

The Liège city motion, which was approved on Monday, accused Israeli authorities of running a regime of “apartheid, colonization and military occupation,” Belgian media reported.

The motion, introduced by the Belgian Workers’ Party (PTB), called for the suspension of ties with Israel until the Israeli authorities “put an end to the systematic violation of the (rights of the) Palestinian people”.

Citing the Nakba and Palestinians’ Right of Return, the motion listed all major violations of international law committed by Israel, calling for implementing a national boycott of all Israeli goods and services produced in the occupied territories.

Liège is the third European city to join the boycott of Israel, following Barcelona in February an, more recently, Oslo.

BDS Welcomes Norway’s Decision on Illegal Israeli Settlements

The Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) welcomed the decision and called on cities worldwide “to follow the inspiring examples of Barcelona, Oslo and Liège by severing ties with apartheid Israel in support of the Palestinian struggle to #DismantleApartheid.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

