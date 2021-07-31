Hundreds of Palestinians Wounded by Israeli Army During Anti-Settlement Protests (VIDEO)

July 31, 2021 Articles, News, Slider, Videos
Shawkat Awad, 20, was killed by Israeli forces at the funeral of a child from the same village. (Photo: via Social Media)

Some 270 Palestinians were injured in the occupied West Bank as they clashed with Israel Defense Forces troops, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds protesting illegal Israeli settlements.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered on Friday in the town of Beit Ummar, northwest of Hebron, to mourn the death of a protester who had been killed by the Israeli occupation forces a day before.

Shawkat Awad, 20, was shot in the head and abdomen on Thursday during clashes that erupted after the funeral of a 12-year-old Palestinian boy who was also killed by Israeli troops earlier in the week. The mourners carried Awad’s body through the town, with the funeral procession spiraling into new clashes with Israeli soldiers.

Clashes also erupted at the village of Beita, near Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank. The town has seen numerous protests since May, when illegal Israeli settlers moved in and started setting up homes and building a road on a disputed stretch of land.

Images circulating online showed dozens of Palestinians using slingshots to hurl rocks at the Israeli military as burning tires let off thick clouds of black smoke – apparently, an effort to conceal themselves from the Israeli troops seen shooting at protesters.

The clashes left around 270 Palestinians injured across the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. While the majority of the victims were exposed to tear gas, around 50 were injured by rubber-coated bullets, while another seven reportedly suffered wounds as the result of live fire, the Red Crescent told the AFP news agency.

(RT, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.