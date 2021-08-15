Israeli Forces Carry out Raids in West Bank, Occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli forces have launched a barrage of raids and arrests in areas of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem that resulted in clashes and injuries, continuing a round of violence that commenced in May.

In Jerusalem, which has in recent months become a flashpoint in the ongoing conflict, dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday morning under the protection of the occupation forces.

Israeli forces raided during the night the homes of two young men in the Bab Al-Amoud area and Salah El-Din Street and arrested one of them, Sa’adi Burqan.

Video | Groups of Israeli settler fanatics led by extremist rabbi Yehuda Glick force their way into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied #Jerusalem, today. pic.twitter.com/yhuc29yRSy — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 15, 2021

In the West Bank town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, occupation forces arrested resident Tariq Salim in his home. Several other people were injured due to tear gas inhalation during the clashes that erupted in the town.

An infantry squad was deployed in the town of Ya’bad, southwest of Jenin, where neighborhoods were raided and vehicles moved. No arrests were reported.

In Beita, south of Nablus, confrontations continued throughout the night in the Jabal Sabih area.

The Obeid family have been left sleeping in the streets in Beit Hanina after israeli occupiers demolished their only home in East Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/NbhUvycqSw — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 11, 2021

For the third fay in a row, illegal Jewish settlers have continued to erect tents in Tarqumiyah, northwest of Hebron, with the intent of seizing the land near the settlement of Adora.

The land belongs to a Palestinian family, however, settlers are attempting to seize it under the pretext that it is state land. According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, settlers have repeatedly attempted to uproot olive trees in the area, which resulted in clashes with Palestinians defending their lands.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)