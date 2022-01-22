Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Israeli Embassy in London, calling on Israel to end its ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The protest was organized by UK-based NGO Friends of Al-Aqsa (FoA), along with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), Stop the War, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), and others.

Pro-Palestine protesters take part in a protest outside Israeli embassy in London, calling for an end to ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem.#SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/AQNgEHWAus — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 21, 2022

Placards on the protest read, “Freedom for Palestine,” “Save Sheikh Jarrah,” and, “Sanctions for Israel.”

Speakers called for imposing sanctions on Israel and Western imperialist support for the Israeli military occupation. They also pointed to the solidarity from trade unions and workers in the fight for a free Palestine.

“Every single day since 1948, Palestinians have faced ethnic cleansing, most recently in Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan and al-Naqab,” Ismail Patel, Chair of FoA, stated in a press release, a copy of which was received by The Palestine Chronicle, adding:

“Israel’s demolition of Palestinian homes to make way for Israeli settlements violates international law, but all we get from our elected leaders are empty statements. FOA’s #SaveJerusalem campaign calls for immediate action: we demand that the British Government place sanctions on Israel until it complies with international law and stops ethnically cleansing the Palestinian people”.

Tens of Palestinian refugee families in different parts of Sheikh Jarrah alone – over 200 persons, many of whom are children – currently face an imminent threat of eviction by the Israeli authorities in East Jerusalem.

(Photos: Friends of Al-Aqsa, Supplied)

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)