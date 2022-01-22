Israel Prevents Family, Red Cross from Visiting Critically-Ill Nasser Abu Hamid

The Israel Prison Services (IPS) does not allow anyone – including family members, the Red Cross, or political figures – to visit Nasser Abu Hamid, despite his critical conditions, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Saturday.

Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid 💔💔The convict is 5 Mubadrat and suffers from lung cancer and cannot breathe and is in a coma due to medical negligence by the Israeli occupation, which prevents his treatment and visit💔😢 pic.twitter.com/BiHIyrDjGP — mira mohamed (@miramoh37297435) January 22, 2022

Abu Hamid’s brother, Naji, told WAFA that no one is allowed to visit his brother at the Israeli hospital to check on his health condition. According to Naji, this “proves that he is in a very critical condition and the occupation authorities do not want anyone to verify that”.

Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Civil Affairs Commission in the Palestinian Authority, said in a tweet that the Israeli government rejected a request he officially made to visit Abu Hamid to check on his health condition. Al-Sheikh added that he holds the Israeli government fully responsible for the prisoner’s life and called on international organizations to pressure Israel to release him.

Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila urged the Red Cross on Tuesday to pressure #Israel to release the critically ill Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, the official #Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.https://t.co/LTwxZpDf28 pic.twitter.com/6zgNByIpXl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 16, 2022

Abu Hamid, 49, from the Amari refugee camp in Ramallah, is serving several life terms in prison for his resistance to the Israeli occupation. He was first diagnosed with lung cancer and later said to have lung failure. He is kept in a coma at the hospital in order to get the fluid out of his lungs, which are functioning at only 30 percent of their capacity, according to doctors.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)