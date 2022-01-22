Israel Prevents Family, Red Cross from Visiting Critically-Ill Nasser Abu Hamid

January 22, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians in the West Bank stand in solidarity with critically-ill Nasser Abu Hamid. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israel Prison Services (IPS) does not allow anyone – including family members, the Red Cross, or political figures – to visit Nasser Abu Hamid, despite his critical conditions, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Saturday.

Abu Hamid’s brother, Naji, told WAFA that no one is allowed to visit his brother at the Israeli hospital to check on his health condition. According to Naji, this “proves that he is in a very critical condition and the occupation authorities do not want anyone to verify that”.

Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Civil Affairs Commission in the Palestinian Authority, said in a tweet that the Israeli government rejected a request he officially made to visit Abu Hamid to check on his health condition. Al-Sheikh added that he holds the Israeli government fully responsible for the prisoner’s life and called on international organizations to pressure Israel to release him.

Abu Hamid, 49, from the Amari refugee camp in Ramallah, is serving several life terms in prison for his resistance to the Israeli occupation. He was first diagnosed with lung cancer and later said to have lung failure. He is kept in a coma at the hospital in order to get the fluid out of his lungs, which are functioning at only 30 percent of their capacity, according to doctors.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*