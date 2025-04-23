‘Hypersonic Ballistic Missile’ – Ansarallah Strikes ‘Vital’ Targets in Haifa, Tel Aviv 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Tuesday evening, US aircraft reportedly carried out four airstrikes on the al-Salem district in Saada, northern Yemen.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced on Wednesday two military operations against “vital” Israeli targets, declaring the attack a success.

“The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting a vital target of the zionist enemy in the occupied Haifa area with a hypersonic ballistic missile,” spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement.

بيان القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عمليتين عسكريتين أولاهما استهدفت هدفا حيويا للعدو الصهيوني في حيفا المحتلة بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي، والأخرى استهدفت هدفا حيويا للعدو الصهيوني في يافا المحتلة بطائرة مسيرة نوع يافا. pic.twitter.com/9NmIT8aGMr — أمين حيان Ameen Hayyan (@AminHian) April 23, 2025

Saree said the “missile reached its target,” adding that the interception systems “failed to stop it, and it caused a state of fear and panic among the zionist settlers, with more than two million zionists heading to shelters.”

Tel Aviv Attack

In addition, he said, the Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces “also carried out a military operation targeting a vital target in the occupied city of Yaffa (Tel Aviv – PC) with a drone of the Yaffa type.”

Saree said the military operations were in support of the “oppressed Palestinian people and its fighters” and “in rejection of the genocide” in Gaza being committed by Israel with US support.

The attack on the vital Israeli site in the occupied Haifa area was successful as the hypersonic ballistic missile reached its target amid the Israeli interception systems’ failure to stop it.#Yemen https://t.co/3Rsl3Mdcjm — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 23, 2025

The Times of Israel confirmed that a ballistic missile fired at Israel from Yemen “set off sirens early Wednesday morning in the north of the country for the first time, sending over a million people rushing for the safety of bomb shelters.”

The report cited the Israeli army as saying its air defenses successfully intercepted the missile.

US Strikes on Yemen

On Tuesday evening, US aircraft carried out four airstrikes on the al-Salem district in Saada, northern Yemen, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported.

US-led strikes targeted Kamaran Island in the Red Sea in western Yemen, in addition to two airstrikes on the al-Salif district, the correspondent added.

The bombing came after the YAF announced the downing of an American MQ-9 drone off the coast of Hajjah province that was conducting “hostile missions” in Yemeni airspace.

Saree said the US drone was shot down with a domestically produced surface-to-air missile, noting that this marks the seventh MQ-9 drone downed in April alone, and the 22nd since the beginning of the YAF’s military operations in support of Gaza, according to Al Mayadeen.

He also mentioned that the YAF forces carried out two military operations targeting the US aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman and USS Carl Vinson, along with their accompanying warships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, the report added.

Gaza’s Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Sana and Seba, twin sisters, were born together and killed together. An Israeli airstrike hit their home in Gaza last night. Their lives ended where they began — side by side. pic.twitter.com/YBA57BsQWW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 23, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(Al Mayadeen, PC)