‘Organized State Terrorism’ – OIC Says Gaza Mass Grave Discovery Requires Investigation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the “continued tragic massacre” of Palestinians by Israel following the discovery of a mass grave within the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

In a statement on Monday, the OIC said the discovery is an indication that “hundreds of displaced, injured and the sick as well as medical convoys were subjected to forms of torture and abuse before they were executed and given mass burial.”

At least 310 bodies have been recovered so far from the mass grave at the medical complex after the Israeli army withdrew from the city on April 7, according to Al-Jazeera. The army’s withdrawal followed a four-month ground offensive.

OIC Condemns Mass Murder by Israeli Occupation in the Gaza Strip: https://t.co/fG8yc8Vl06 pic.twitter.com/Sel4LPITut — OIC (@OIC_OCI) April 22, 2024

A War Crime

The OIC said it considered the discovery of the mass grave a “war crime, a crime against humanity, and organized state terrorism that requires investigation, accountability and sanction under international criminal law.” It stressed that the International Criminal Court “must assume its responsibility in this regard.”

The statement added that the OIC “held the Israeli occupation accountable for the repercussions of crimes and continued terrorist practices against the Palestinian people, which negate all human values and constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

“The OIC renewed its call on the international community, in particular the (UN) Security Council, on the need to stop the war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people,” the statement added.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Civil Defense, told Al-Jazeera that a significant number of the bodies found were of women and children.

On Monday, the Civil Defense recovered another 73 bodies, adding that their crews were continuing search operations.

‘Daily Genocide’

Hamas spokesperson Abd al-Latif al-Qanou said in a statement on Monday that the recovery of the bodies was “additional evidence of the bloodiness of the occupation, its Nazism, and the extent of the genocide it is practicing” against the Palestinian people.

“Mass graves and daily genocide against our people require international and political pressure to activate UN and international resolutions and implement the precautionary measures” taken by the World Court “to protect our people and save them from the genocidal war.”

Israeli forces withdrew from the Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical complex, in Gaza City, on April 1, after a two-week long invasion. The hospital complex was left in ruins and completely out of service.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

Over 34,000 Killed

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,183 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,143 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)