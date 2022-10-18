‘I Come from There’: Photos and A Poem

October 18, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
Palestinian workers take part in the olive harvest ii Palestine. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian workers take part in the olive harvest in the southern Palestinian city of Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip. 

A Poem by Mahmoud Darwish

I come from there and I have memories 

Born as mortals are, I have a mother 

And a house with many windows, 

I have brothers, friends, 

And a prison cell with a cold window. 

Mine is the wave, snatched by sea-gulls, 

I have my own view, 

And an extra blade of grass. 

Mine is the moon at the far edge of the words, 

And the bounty of birds, 

And the immortal olive tree. 

I walked this land before the swords 

Turned its living body into a laden table. 

I come from there. I render the sky unto her mother 

When the sky weeps for her mother. 

And I weep to make myself known 

To a returning cloud. 

I learnt all the words worthy of the court of blood 

So that I could break the rule. 

I learnt all the words and broke them up 

To make a single word: Homeland….

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

