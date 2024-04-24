GAZA LIVE BLOG: Student Rebellion over Gaza in US | Germany to Resume UNRWA Funding | Israel: Ready to Invade Rafah – Day 201

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media reported that the army is preparing to invade the southern city of Rafah very soon and that reserve brigades have been transferred to Carmel before moving to Gaza. Students at Columbia University refused to accept the ultimatum by the university, which threatened to disperse the sit-in with the National Guard. Following the report by Catherine Colonna, stating that Israel did not provide any evidence supporting its claims against UNRWA, Germany decided to resume funding to the UN agency. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,262 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,229 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, April 24, 5:15 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: To date, the bodies of 342 Palestinians have been recovered from the mass grave in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip.

GERMAN PRESIDENT: Without a political vision for the Palestinians, Israel will not have security.

ISRAEL HAYOM: A state of alert in Israeli towns on the northern border.

TELEGRAPH: Shipping traffic in the Red Sea decreased by two-thirds.

ERDOGAN: What is happening in Gaza is an unparalleled injustice.

WORLD FOOD ORGANIZATION: The entry of aid into Gaza must be facilitated urgently.

Wednesday, April 24, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We bombed 40 Hezbollah targets in Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

GALLANT: The coming period will be decisive on the northern front at the operational level.

Wednesday, April 24, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and other injured as a result of Israeli raids that targeted the Ma’an and Al-Mawasi areas in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza warned of the spread of diseases and epidemics as a result of the overflow of sewage in the streets and among the tents of the displaced.

Wednesday, April 24, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed Israeli forces in the middle of the Gaza Strip.

WORLD FOOD PROGRAM: the approaching famine in the entire Gaza Strip is increasing day after day, after confirming yesterday, Tuesday, that half of the Strip’s population is suffering from hunger.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers in the Israeli site of Horsh Natawa, confirming that it had achieved a direct hit.

SPANISH PM: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reaffirmed his country’s commitment to recognizing the State of Palestine, adding that the two-state solution is the only path to peace and security in the region.

EU: The European Union demanded an independent investigation into the mass graves discovered in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, and Al-Shifa Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, after the Israeli army withdrew from the two hospitals.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,262 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,229 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

IRISH FM: We are working to recognize the Palestinian state.

JORDANIAN FM: We agree to do everything possible to prevent the occupation from launching an attack on Rafah.

Wednesday, April 24, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted a building in which Israeli occupation army soldiers were holed up in the Avivim settlement, causing deaths and injuries.

IRANIAN-PAKISTANI STATEMENT: We call for an immediate and unconditional cessation of the war on Gaza, the delivery of aid, and the return of the displaced.

Wednesday, April 24,11:30 am (GMT+2)

SMOTRICH: It is good that the head of the Army Intelligence Division resigned and took responsibility.

Wednesday, April 24,10:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: The Israeli army is transferring reserve brigades to Carmel after training them before moving to Gaza.

HEZBOLLAH: Direct hit by bombing the Israeli ‘Monk’ site.

EU BORRELL: Achieving lasting peace in the region will be achieved through the two-state solution.

JAMAICA PM: Jamaica announced official recognition of the State of Palestine.

Wednesday, April 24,09:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS: Reuters quoted the German government as saying that it would soon resume cooperation with UNRWA in Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Kiryat Shmona settlement and towns in the Galilee Finger on suspicion of infiltration from Lebanon.

Wednesday, April 24, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Clashes between the resistance and the Israeli occupation army north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli artillery and aerial bombardment north of the camp also renewed.

ISRAELI ARMY: We bombarded the areas of Kafr Shuba and Shehin in southern Lebanon with artillery to remove a threat.

LAPID: Our relationship with Washington is one of the pillars of our national security.

COLUMBIA STUDENTS FOR JUSTICE IN PALESTINE: Columbia University threatens the protesting students with the National Guard if they refuse to disperse the sit-in and remove the tents.

SOCIAL MEDIA: The US police arrested dozens of demonstrators supporting the Palestinian cause in the Grand Army Plaza in New York, opposite the home of US Senator and Democratic Majority Leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer.

According to journalists, hundreds of Jewish demonstrators celebrated Passover by blocking the street to demand an end to arming Israel and an end to the war on Gaza.

Wednesday, April 24, 06:45 am (GMT+2)

SOCIAL MEDIA: Dozens of students demonstrated at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis in support of Gaza and to demand a ceasefire in the Strip, expressing their rejection of the US police’s crackdown on student demonstrations in support of Palestine.

