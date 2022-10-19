Jewish Settlers Stab Foreign Volunteer during Olive Harvest near Bethlehem

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest on Wednesday, in the village of Kisan, east of Bethlehem, stabbing a foreign volunteer, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ibrahim Ibayyat, the landowner, said that settlers attacked the volunteers, local and foreign, who came to help him in harvesting his olive crops, stabbing a foreign volunteer in the back and breaking her leg.

The settlers, he added, uprooted more than 300 olive saplings he had planted in his 90-dunum land and sprayed the olive trees with incendiary chemical pesticides.

Kisan, similar to many other Palestinian villages located near illegal Jewish settlements, comes under regular army-sanctioned settler attacks, mainly during the olive harvest season.

Meanwhile, in the village of Jamaeen, south of Nablus, settlers attacked olive harvesters, throwing rocks at them and forcing them to leave their lands, according to Ghassan Daghlas, a local official.

Volunteers from the Faza’a group, composed of Palestinian and foreign volunteers, go to many villages throughout the West Bank located near settlements to help the farmers harvest the olives and protect them against settler attacks. Settlers always take advantage of the farmers being alone and attack them.

Palestinian households rely heavily on the olive harvest season, seen as a national annual harvest.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)