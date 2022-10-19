Jewish Settlers Stab Foreign Volunteer during Olive Harvest near Bethlehem

October 19, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers attack a foreign volunteer, stab her in the back. (Photo: via WAFA)

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest on Wednesday, in the village of Kisan, east of Bethlehem, stabbing a foreign volunteer, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ibrahim Ibayyat, the landowner, said that settlers attacked the volunteers, local and foreign, who came to help him in harvesting his olive crops, stabbing a foreign volunteer in the back and breaking her leg.

The settlers, he added, uprooted more than 300 olive saplings he had planted in his 90-dunum land and sprayed the olive trees with incendiary chemical pesticides.

Kisan, similar to many other Palestinian villages located near illegal Jewish settlements, comes under regular army-sanctioned settler attacks, mainly during the olive harvest season.

Meanwhile, in the village of Jamaeen, south of Nablus, settlers attacked olive harvesters, throwing rocks at them and forcing them to leave their lands, according to Ghassan Daghlas, a local official.

Volunteers from the Faza’a group, composed of Palestinian and foreign volunteers, go to many villages throughout the West Bank located near settlements to help the farmers harvest the olives and protect them against settler attacks. Settlers always take advantage of the farmers being alone and attack them.

Palestinian households rely heavily on the olive harvest season, seen as a national annual harvest.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*