I Tell the Tale of Palestine – A Poem

June 22, 2022 Articles, Features, Poetry
Palestinians commemorate Land Day in Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Stephen Brackens Brinkley

To hold on to my sanity,
I tell the Tale of Palestine

To counter the overwhelming shame of membership in humanity
I tell the Tale of Palestine

To attempt to have some closure after Sabra/Shatila
I tell the tale of Palestine

To lower the voices of the children murdered
I tell the Tale of Palestine

To express my outrage over the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh
I tell the tale of Palestine

To ensure memory eternal for the Dawabshe Family
I tell the tale of Palestine

To express the horror of what happened to Rachel Corrie
I tell the tale of Palestine

To prevent the onset of depression, despondency, and immobilization about the decades-long repression/oppression
I tell the tale of Palestine

To attempt to deal with the appalling apathy of the entire world
I tell the tale of Palestine

To counter the despicable lies of Zionist Israel about my brothers and sisters in Falastin
I tell the tale of Palestine

To attempt to silence the screams of the tortured political prisoners
I tell the tale of Palestine

To block out the visions of children brutalized and kidnapped from their beds
I tell the tale of Palestine

To counter the rage regarding the treatment of Ahmed Manasra
I tell the tale of Palestine

For forty years and counting
I tell the tale of Palestine

To save the soul of humanity
I tell the tale of Palestine

To prevent exploding from the knowledge that my government is completely complicit in Israel’s horrendous deeds
I tell the tale of Palestine

To raise public awareness of the persecution of Christians and Muslims in the Holy land
I tell the tale of Palestine

To bring hope and faith to my entire being
I tell the tale of Palestine

And finally, because Palestine is in my very heart and soul
I tell the tale of Palestine

 – Rev. Stephens Brackens Brinkley is a San Diego-based advocate and human rights activist for unarmed civilians living under armed conflict. He contributed this poem to The Palestine Chronicle.

