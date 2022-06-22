I Tell the Tale of Palestine – A Poem

By Stephen Brackens Brinkley

To hold on to my sanity,

I tell the Tale of Palestine

To counter the overwhelming shame of membership in humanity

I tell the Tale of Palestine

To attempt to have some closure after Sabra/Shatila

I tell the tale of Palestine

To lower the voices of the children murdered

I tell the Tale of Palestine

To express my outrage over the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh

I tell the tale of Palestine

To ensure memory eternal for the Dawabshe Family

I tell the tale of Palestine

To express the horror of what happened to Rachel Corrie

I tell the tale of Palestine

To prevent the onset of depression, despondency, and immobilization about the decades-long repression/oppression

I tell the tale of Palestine

To attempt to deal with the appalling apathy of the entire world

I tell the tale of Palestine

To counter the despicable lies of Zionist Israel about my brothers and sisters in Falastin

I tell the tale of Palestine

To attempt to silence the screams of the tortured political prisoners

I tell the tale of Palestine

To block out the visions of children brutalized and kidnapped from their beds

I tell the tale of Palestine

To counter the rage regarding the treatment of Ahmed Manasra

I tell the tale of Palestine

For forty years and counting

I tell the tale of Palestine

To save the soul of humanity

I tell the tale of Palestine

To prevent exploding from the knowledge that my government is completely complicit in Israel’s horrendous deeds

I tell the tale of Palestine

To raise public awareness of the persecution of Christians and Muslims in the Holy land

I tell the tale of Palestine

To bring hope and faith to my entire being

I tell the tale of Palestine

And finally, because Palestine is in my very heart and soul

I tell the tale of Palestine

– Rev. Stephens Brackens Brinkley is a San Diego-based advocate and human rights activist for unarmed civilians living under armed conflict. He contributed this poem to The Palestine Chronicle.