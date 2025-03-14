‘I Will Expose Everything I Know’ – Former Shin Bet Chief Threatens Netanyahu

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman threatens to expose Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu over his handling of the Gaza war, while Netanyahu dismisses the threat and accuses security officials of undermining his leadership.

In an unexpected development, former Israeli Shin Bet (Shabak) Chief Nadav Argaman warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would expose all his knowledge if the prime minister continues to act unlawfully. This came after Netanyahu dismissed the earlier statement as “criminal threats in mafia-style,” emphasizing that he would take all necessary measures to ensure the security of Israeli citizens.

Argaman, in an interview with Channel 13, asserted, “We must end the war in Gaza immediately and bring back all the prisoners. There is no reason to remain in Gaza.” His remarks reflect a growing dissent within Israeli security circles regarding the ongoing military operation, which has seen unprecedented loss of life and widespread condemnation of Israel’s actions.

In response, Netanyahu condemned Argaman’s statements, labeling them as unprecedented. “Never in Israeli history has a former head of a security agency threatened a sitting prime minister and extorted him publicly,” Netanyahu remarked.

He added that these threats were part of a broader campaign of coercion and intimidation led by current Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar. Netanyahu further claimed that the ultimate goal of this campaign was to prevent him from making the necessary reforms in the Shin Bet following its monumental failure on October 7, 2023, when the agency’s intelligence capabilities were widely criticized.

Argaman, who does not speak Arabic, regards himself as someone who understands Palestinian society well. His knowledge, he claimed, stems from his extensive security operations in the Palestinian territories, particularly during the Second Intifada. He was deeply involved in Israel’s military operation, known in Israel as ‘Defensive Shield,’ in the West Bank in 2002, which saw widespread raids and killings of Palestinian activists and fighters, including senior members of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

Israeli security sources have revealed that Argaman was responsible for overseeing field operations for combat units and counterintelligence efforts. He is said to have been the mastermind behind numerous targeted assassinations of Palestinian leaders, especially from Hamas, such as Ahmed Jabari, a senior Hamas military commander who was killed by Israel in November 2012.

In September, just before the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel was finalized, Argaman called for an immediate end to the fighting in Gaza, asserting that Israel was unfit for prolonged wars. “This war should have ended long ago,” he stated, emphasizing that “the lives of the hostages are more important than anything else. They must be brought back, even at the painful cost we will pay in the deal.”

Argaman also criticized Netanyahu, stating that the prime minister was driven more by his desire to maintain power and preserve his coalition than by a genuine concern for Israel’s security.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Yair Lapid joined the chorus of criticism against Netanyahu’s remarks regarding the Shin Bet. He argued that Netanyahu’s statements represented a complete deviation from the right course of action. “Netanyahu’s comments are dangerous and undermine the very agency that ensures the safety of Israeli citizens,” Lapid declared, calling for a reevaluation of the prime minister’s approach to national security.

On Thursday, Netanyahu accused Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar of orchestrating a campaign to prevent him from implementing the necessary reforms to the agency following its failures on October 7.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media)