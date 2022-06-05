Israeli Soldiers Undress Palestinian Toddler for Wearing T-shirt with Gun Drawing

Three-year-old Palestinian child Yousif Qabaha. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli soldiers stationed at the Tura military checkpoint to the southwest of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank, forced a Palestinian mother to undress her three-year-old child because he was wearing a T-shirt with a gun drawing on it.

During a telephone call with WAFA, Yousif Qabaha’s parents said that the mother was stopped by Israeli soldiers and forced to undress her child for having a riffle drawing on his T-shirt.

Yousif was left to go home shirtless after soldiers confiscated his T-shirt.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

