GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Forces Bomb Rafah, Strike Nuseirat | Haifa Port Targeted by Drone | US Strikes Targets in Yemen | Smotrich: No Aid to Gaza – DAY 118

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continue to strike the Gaza Strip by air, land and sea, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles stormed the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent. While the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced the targeting of the port of Haifa with a drone, the US Central Command said it carried out new raids against targets in Yemen. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,900 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,949 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, February 1, 10:50 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of Israelis from the extreme right are demonstrating in the port of Ashdod to prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the Gaza Strip.

MAARIV: In my estimation, there will be no agreement.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the spy equipment at the radar site in the occupied Sheeba Farms in southern Lebanon with appropriate weapons.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the spy equipment at the radar site in the occupied Sheeba Farms in southern Lebanon with appropriate weapons. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/HYkcDBsnvS pic.twitter.com/AhPoAUBpiC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 1, 2024

BELGIUM: We will continue to fund UNRWA.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted homes in the Jourat Al-Aqqad area in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, February 1, 10:50 am (GMT+2)

IRISH PM: I will ask European leaders to work towards a ceasefire.

CHANNEL 12: Two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon fell on Mount Hermon in the Golan, without any reports of casualties.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: More than 500 homes were damaged in Upper Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched raids east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched raids east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/HYkcDBsnvS pic.twitter.com/OPodgoSXDe — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 1, 2024

KAN: Netanyahu’s statements are harmful to prisoner negotiations.

Thursday, February 1, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

SMOTRICH: Bringing aid into Gaza contradicts the goals of the war.

AL-JAZEERA: 42 Palestinians were killed, including children and women, in the Israeli bombing of the central and southern Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 14 Palestinians arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: 42 Palestinians were killed, including children and women, in the Israeli bombing of the central and southern Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/HYkcDBsnvS pic.twitter.com/NDzbzRrjVY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 1, 2024

HAARETZ: The Israeli army burns Palestinian homes in Gaza in accordance with the orders of its officers.

Thursday, February 1, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Occupation vehicles stormed our headquarters in Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: Ambulance crews recovered a number of dead bodies in the city of Khan Yunis, after a partial withdrawal of Israeli occupation army vehicles.

Thursday, February 1, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it launched a strike against 10 drones and a ground control station in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

Thursday, February 1, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted the port of Haifa with a drone.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched raids east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/HYkcDBsnvS pic.twitter.com/OPodgoSXDe — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 1, 2024

US CENTRAL COMMAND: We shot down a ballistic missile and drones in the Gulf of Aden launched from Houthi areas in Yemen.

Thursday, February 1, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and a number of wounded were killed as a result of the bombing of a house for the Abu Fayyad family in the new camp, west of Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli gunboats intensively bombarded the coast of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, February 1, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Casualties were reported as a result of the bombing of a house for the Abu Fayyad family in the new camp, west of Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, February 1, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

US CHIEF OF STAFF: General Charles Brown, discussed in a call with his Israeli counterpart, Herzi Halevy, the operations in Gaza. Brown stressed to Halevi the need to protect civilians and unrestricted access to aid into the Strip.

CBS: the United States carried out new raids targeting 10 drones that were prepared for launch in western Yemen.

Thursday, February 1, 02:30 am (GMT+2)

MEDIA: Algeria has distributed to the UN Security Council a draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza on humanitarian grounds. The draft resolution rejects the forced displacement of Palestinian civilians, demands an end to all violations, and renews the call for full, speedy, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to the Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)