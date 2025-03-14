LIVE BLOG: Israel’s Restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque | Gaza Blockade Continues – Day 525

Palestinian worshippers head to Al-Aqsa Mosque on the second Friday of Ramadan. (Photo: via Al-Qastal)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

40,000 Palestinian worshippers performed prayers at Al-Aqsa on the second Friday of Ramadan as Israel tightened restrictions on the holy site.

Meanwhile, the United Nations warned of severe consequences from the continued closure of crossings into Gaza, stating that aid partners are being forced to reduce food rations to reach as many people as possible.

Fri, Mar 14, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: We Received a Proposal from Mediators to Resume Negotiations

HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas announced that it received a proposal from mediators yesterday to resume negotiations and approached it responsibly and positively

Fri, Mar 14, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Opposed Releasing Dual-Nationality Hostages

ISRAEIL MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated that Israel previously opposed releasing dual-nationality hostages but has not yet commented on Hamas’ response.

Fri, Mar 14, 1:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Calls for Confronting Settler Attacks in the West Bank

HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas stated that settler attacks in the West Bank are part of the comprehensive war waged by the occupation against the Palestinian people

Fri, Mar 14, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Accepting Hamas’ Survival is Only Path Forward for Gaza – Gideon Levy

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Instead of further warfare, Levy suggests that Israel and the United States should accept the reality of Hamas’ existence and consider direct talks with the group.

Fri, Mar 14, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Files Complaint Against Former Shin Bet Chief

ISRAELI MEDIA: According to Israel Hayom, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu filed a police complaint against former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman. The complaint followed Argaman’s threat to disclose classified information.

Fri, Mar 14, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Government Media Office: Closing Crossings and Blocking Aid is a Crime

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Gaza Government Media Office condemned the closure of crossings and the blocking of aid as a crime, warning of a return to famine and food insecurity.

Fri, Mar 14, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

US and Israel Attempt to Resettle Palestinians in Africa – AP Reports

PALESTINE CHRONICLE:

The Associated Press reported on Friday that the United States and Israel have approached officials in three African countries with a proposal to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in their territories.

Citing American and Israeli sources, the agency stated that discussions were held with officials from three East African countries regarding the plan. According to these sources, contacts were made with Sudan, Somalia, and the self-declared independent region of Somaliland.

Fri, Mar 14, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Condemns Israeli Restrictions at Al-Aqsa

AL-JAZEERA: Hamas condemned Israel’s ban on worshippers’ I’tikaf (religious seclusion) at Al-Aqsa Mosque for the second time, calling it a dangerous escalation and a step towards Judaization.

Fri, Mar 14, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

Lapid Congratulates Trump Administration on Cutting Columbia University Funding

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid praised the Trump administration for reducing funding to Columbia University due to its alleged antisemitism.

Fri, Mar 14, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

40,000 Worshipers Perform Dawn Prayer at Al-Aqsa

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported that around 40,000 worshipers performed Fajr (dawn) prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the second Friday of Ramadan.

Earlier, sources indicated that nearly 100,000 worshipers attended Isha and Taraweeh prayers on the 13th day of Ramadan.

Israeli forces reportedly raided the mosque, preventing worshipers from performing I’tikaf for the second Friday in a row.

Fri, Mar 14, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

Olmert Warns against Attempts to Displace Palestinians

ISRAELI MEDIA: Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert warned that Netanyahu’s government lacks a vision for the next steps after the Gaza war. He cautioned that attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza would escalate the conflict.

Fri, Mar 14, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

UN Warns of Danger from Continued Closure of Gaza Crossings

AL-JAZEERA: The United Nations warned of the severe consequences of the continued closure of crossings into Gaza. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that partners are forced to reduce food rations to prioritize aid for the largest number of people in need.

Fri, Mar 14, 10:56 AM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Storm Tel Ma'in Archaeological Site South of Hebron

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers stormed the Tel Ma’in archaeological site east of Yatta, south of Hebron, and performed Talmudic rituals.

