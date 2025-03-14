LIVE BLOG: Israel’s Restrictions at Al-Aqsa Mosque | Gaza Blockade Continues – Day 525

40,000 Palestinian worshippers performed prayers at Al-Aqsa on the second Friday of Ramadan as Israel tightened restrictions on the holy site.
Meanwhile, the United Nations warned of severe consequences from the continued closure of crossings into Gaza, stating that aid partners are being forced to reduce food rations to reach as many people as possible.
Click here for previous blogs.
Hamas: We Received a Proposal from Mediators to Resume Negotiations
HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas announced that it received a proposal from mediators yesterday to resume negotiations and approached it responsibly and positively
Israel Opposed Releasing Dual-Nationality Hostages
ISRAEIL MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated that Israel previously opposed releasing dual-nationality hostages but has not yet commented on Hamas’ response.
Hamas Calls for Confronting Settler Attacks in the West Bank
HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas stated that settler attacks in the West Bank are part of the comprehensive war waged by the occupation against the Palestinian people
Accepting Hamas’ Survival is Only Path Forward for Gaza – Gideon Levy
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Instead of further warfare, Levy suggests that Israel and the United States should accept the reality of Hamas’ existence and consider direct talks with the group.
Accepting Hamas’ Survival is Only Path Forward for Gaza – Gideon Levy
Netanyahu Files Complaint Against Former Shin Bet Chief
ISRAELI MEDIA: According to Israel Hayom, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu filed a police complaint against former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman. The complaint followed Argaman’s threat to disclose classified information.
Gaza Government Media Office: Closing Crossings and Blocking Aid is a Crime
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Gaza Government Media Office condemned the closure of crossings and the blocking of aid as a crime, warning of a return to famine and food insecurity.
US and Israel Attempt to Resettle Palestinians in Africa – AP Reports
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
The Associated Press reported on Friday that the United States and Israel have approached officials in three African countries with a proposal to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in their territories.
Citing American and Israeli sources, the agency stated that discussions were held with officials from three East African countries regarding the plan. According to these sources, contacts were made with Sudan, Somalia, and the self-declared independent region of Somaliland.
US and Israel Attempt to Resettle Palestinians in Africa – AP Reports
Hamas Condemns Israeli Restrictions at Al-Aqsa
AL-JAZEERA: Hamas condemned Israel’s ban on worshippers’ I’tikaf (religious seclusion) at Al-Aqsa Mosque for the second time, calling it a dangerous escalation and a step towards Judaization.
Lapid Congratulates Trump Administration on Cutting Columbia University Funding
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid praised the Trump administration for reducing funding to Columbia University due to its alleged antisemitism.
40,000 Worshipers Perform Dawn Prayer at Al-Aqsa
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem reported that around 40,000 worshipers performed Fajr (dawn) prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the second Friday of Ramadan.
Earlier, sources indicated that nearly 100,000 worshipers attended Isha and Taraweeh prayers on the 13th day of Ramadan.
Israeli forces reportedly raided the mosque, preventing worshipers from performing I’tikaf for the second Friday in a row.
Israeli occupation forces storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, forcibly expelling Palestinians from its courtyards in occupied Jerusalem. #AlAqsa #Jerusalem #Palestine pic.twitter.com/klJlPHCkQw
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 14, 2025
Olmert Warns against Attempts to Displace Palestinians
ISRAELI MEDIA: Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert warned that Netanyahu’s government lacks a vision for the next steps after the Gaza war. He cautioned that attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza would escalate the conflict.
UN Warns of Danger from Continued Closure of Gaza Crossings
AL-JAZEERA: The United Nations warned of the severe consequences of the continued closure of crossings into Gaza. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that partners are forced to reduce food rations to prioritize aid for the largest number of people in need.
Settlers Storm Tel Ma'in Archaeological Site South of Hebron
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers stormed the Tel Ma’in archaeological site east of Yatta, south of Hebron, and performed Talmudic rituals.
Be the first to comment