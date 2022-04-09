Iftar in Gaza amid Spiraling Food Crisis (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Chronicle joined Palestinian families at the Iftar table at the Omari Mosque in Gaza City after the Maghrib call to prayer on Friday, April 8.

During the holy month of Ramadan, many mosques across the Middle East provide free iftar meals to those in need.

Palestinians in Gaza are observing the month of Ramadan amid the dire humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave, which was severely worsened by the Israeli war of May 2021.

According to the United Nations, the war “caused significant damage and loss of life, increased aid dependency and exacerbated poverty”.

Moreover, following the war in Ukraine, global food prices have skyrocketed, exposing already vulnerable areas to an increased risk of food insecurity.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)