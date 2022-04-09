Bennett Gives Israeli Forces ‘Full Freedom’ to Act after Attack

April 9, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (Photo: Maryland GovPics, via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli Prime Minister on Friday gave security agencies “full freedom” of operation to curb surging violence, after the latest attack in Tel Aviv, The New Arab reported.

“There are not and will not be limits for this war,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, speaking hours after the attack in Tel Aviv.

“We are granting full freedom of action to the army, the Shin Bet (the domestic security agency) and all security forces in order to defeat the terror,” he added, in a public address in the Israeli coastal city.

The Palestinian movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and the Islamic Jihad group praised the attack but have stopped short of claiming responsibility.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces killed Raad Azem near Yafa, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp. Israeli media claimed that Khazem was behind the shooting operation that took place on Dizengoff Street in the center of Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

On Saturday morning, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian young man, identified as Ahmad Saadi, and injured at least 10 others as they stormed the Jenin refugee camp.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

