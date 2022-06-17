In First, Parliament of Catalonia Says Israel is Committing Crime of Apartheid

The Parliament of Catalonia recognized that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people. (Photo: via Social Media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a historical vote on Thursday, the Parliament of Catalonia recognized that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people, the BDS movement reported on its website.

By passing the resolution, the Parliament of Catalonia becomes the first parliament in Europe to publicly acknowledge that “the system applied by Israel to the Occupied (Palestinian) Territories is contrary to international law and is equivalent to the crime of apartheid as defined in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Article 7.2 (h).” 

According to the BDS website, “the resolution was supported by the following political parties: the Candidatura d’Unitat Popular, En Comú Podem, Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya and the Partit Socialista de Catalunya.”

The resolution urges the Government of Catalonia and the Spanish Government to use all diplomatic and political tools to force Israeli authorities to comply with the recommendations made by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, among others. 

“We hope that their courageous vote will inspire other regional parliaments of the Spanish state, as well as its state parliament, to also stand on the right side of history,” the BDS movement commented. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

