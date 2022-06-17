Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Three Palestinian Young Men in Jenin (VIDEO)

Yousef Nasser Salah, 23, Baraa Lahlouh, 24, and Laith Abu Srour, 24 were killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (photo: via Social media)

Three Palestinian young men were murdered in cold blood Thursday night by an undercover Israeli army force that raided the eastern neighborhood of the city of Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said an undercover Israeli force sneaked into the neighborhood in the middle of the night and killed the three young men in cold blood in an ambush while they were inside a civilian vehicle.

The three were identified as Yousef Nasser Salah, 23, Baraa Lahlouh, 24, and Laith Abu Srour, 24.

Fierce clashes erupted between Israeli occupation forces and local Palestinian youth in the aftermath of the cold-blooded murder, during which the forces fired live shots injuring 10 Palestinians. The wounded were moved to the hospital for medical treatment.

During the raid, the occupation forces also raided the house of a Palestinian family in the neighborhood and thoroughly searched it, and sabotaged its content. No arrests were reported.

According to the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, Israeli occupation forces murdered 55 Palestinians, including 13 children and 5 women, in the occupied Palestinian Territories, including Jerusalem, during the period between January 1 and June 10.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

