In Gaza, Electricity by Any Means Necessary (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Only 180 megawatts of Gaza’s need for electricity, estimated at 500 megawatts, are available. To make up for some of the massive deficit, Gazans have to improvise.

With frequent and long power outages, Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip are forced to turn to electric generators to produce electricity.

This practice became more commonplace since the Israeli siege was imposed on Gaza starting in 2007.

Due to the protracted blockade, but also to the frequent and deadly wars, the impoverished Strip has suffered a chronic electricity deficit for many years.

Over 2.2 million people live in Gaza.

Citing local officials, Reuters reported that Gaza “needs around 500 megawatts of power per day in summer.”

The Strip “receives 120 megawatts from Israel while the enclave’s lone power plant supplies another 60 megawatts.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)