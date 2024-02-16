Israel Destroyed More Than 70% of Civilian Infrastructure – UNRWA

The mass destruction created by Israel in Gaza is unprecedented. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israel’s ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip has destroyed more than 70 percent of civilian infrastructure, including homes, hospitals and schools. 

More than 70 percent of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip has been destroyed or severely damaged by Israel’s intense bombardment of the enclave, according to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA). 

The agency shared what it described as “shocking footage” of “unimaginable destruction” in Gaza City, including its health centre, on the X platform on Thursday.

“+70% of civilian infrastructure – including homes, hospitals & schools – have been destroyed or severely damaged,” UNRWA said.

It further stated that “84% of health facilities have been affected by attacks.”

“Nowhere is safe,” the agency stressed. 

UNRWA estimates that 1.7 million Palestinians have been internally displaced across Gaza, some multiple times. At least 396 internally displaced sheltering in UNRWA premises have been killed since October 7, according to its latest Situation Report 

Intense fighting in/around Khan Younis (southwest of Gaza) over the last three weeks is causing loss of life and damage to civilian infrastructure, including UNRWA’s largest shelter in the southern area, the Khan Younis Training Centre (KYTC), the Report states.

“This is forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee further south towards Rafah, which is severely overcrowded.”

Women and Children Killed

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,775 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,552 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

On the Various Possibilities for the ‘Day After’ the Siege on Gaza Ends

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip. 

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(Palestine Chronicle)

