Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians, Including Minor, near Jericho

Qusai Al-Walaji, 16, and Mohammed Ribhi Nujoom, 25, were killed by Israeli occupation forces near Jericho. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians, including a minor, early Tuesday, during a military raid in the refugee camp of Aqabat Jabr, in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, an Israeli army force raided the refugee camp and opened fire at Palestinian civilians, injuring Qusai al-Walaji, 16, and Mohammad Nujoom, 25.

Al-Walaji and Nujoom were moved to the hospital, whey they were later pronounced dead.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society in Jericho said that the Israeli forces also detained a 20-year-old Palestinian youth from the camp.

With the killing of the two youths, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Jericho’s Aqabat Jabr camp since the beginning of the year has risen to 11, according to official Palestinian figures.

