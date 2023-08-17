In ‘Historic Step’, Venezuela’s Representative Office in Palestine is Now Embassy

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has decided to promote its diplomatic representation to the State of Palestine from a representative office to an embassy.

Palestinian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Riyad al-Malki, welcomed the “historic decision”, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA reported.

He said that the move builds on the historical relations that bind the two countries and their peoples, “stressing that Venezuela always stands by the Palestinian people and considers the Palestinian cause to be at the core of its interests,” WAFA added.

The agency also cited the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates which commended the decision describing it “a translation of Venezuela’s recognition of the State of Palestine in 2009.”

The ministry added that the decision “reflects Venezuela’s unswerving support for the State of Palestine and the rights of the Palestinian people at all levels.”

“The Ministry expressed its heartfelt thanks to the leadership, people and President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for their unlimited support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, and for this courageous decision that contributes to the embodiment of the State of Palestine on the ground with East Jerusalem as its capital, especially in light of the attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause. “

Arab Parliament

The Arab Parliament, a pan-Arab legislature, also welcomed Venezuela’s decision, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Arab Parliament praised the South American country’s support to the Palestinian state and the rights of the Palestinian people at all levels.

The Saudi newspaper, Arab News quoting the Arab Parliament’s statement as saying: “Venezuela’s decision would contribute to establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, especially in light of recent attacks by the Israeli authorities and settlers against the Palestinian people.”

The parliament also said, “the Venezuelan stance was a strong indication of a shift in the international community’s position toward ending Israeli occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

The parliament called on countries of the world to take similar steps in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

(PC, WAFA, ARAB NEWS)