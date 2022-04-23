IN PHOTOS: Fighters in Gaza Have a Surprise for Fasting Drivers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In this exclusive photo gallery, Palestinian fighters in Gaza are seen handing dates and water to drivers and passengers in Gaza City.

Palestine Chronicle photojournalist in Gaza Mahmoud Ajjour said that the practice is aimed at ensuring that drivers and families that are not able to break their Ramadan fast on time are able to do so before returning home.

This is not the first time that Palestinian fighters take this sort of initiative. The practice has been used in previous Ramadans as well.

Gaza, which is currently under a hermetic Israeli siege, has been bombed repeatedly in recent days by the Israeli army. Much destruction has been reported, especially in positions that belong to various Palestinian resistance groups in the Strip.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)