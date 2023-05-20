IN PHOTOS: Flags and Rubble in Deir Al-Balah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

It is typical of Gaza to be defiant. This defiance is not always communicated as a message to Israel, which launched a war on Gaza, on May 9, that killed and wounded many.

Defiance in Gaza is also a form of cultural resistance as well. It allows people to cope with losses that are, for many of us, too great to fathom.

In these photos, Palestine Chronicle correspondent in the besieged Gaza Strip follows a Palestinian family as they assess the damage and stand atop the rubble of their destroyed home in the town of Deir Al-Balah.

The central Gaza town of Deir Al-Balah was one of the hardest-hit regions throughout Israel’s brief but deadly war.

The children wore Palestinian flags. Though they tried to hide their grief, it was obvious that a major trauma had taken place here, only a few days ago.

Israel targeted numerous Palestinian houses across the Strip in its five-day war on the besieged area, killing 33 Palestinians and wounding over 150 others, most of them civilians.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)