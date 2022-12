By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine celebrated its 55th anniversary with a large parade in the streets of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The PFLP is a revolutionary socialist organization founded in 1967 by Dr. George Habash.

The military wing of the PFLP, known as the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, played a key role in the Resistance movement in Gaza in recent years.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)