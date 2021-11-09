IN PHOTOS: How Winter ‘Shatawi’ is Made in Gaza

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

Workers in the Southern Gaza Strip city of Deir al-Bala prepare winter sweets at a local factory.

“Shatawi” is one of the most famous desserts in Gaza during the winter months. It consists of whipped cream, situated on top of a small biscuit and covered by a layer of a dark chocolate shell.

Despite the Israeli siege, imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2006-07, local factories continue to operate, although with limited capacity, and with no access to outside markets.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)