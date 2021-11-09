IN PHOTOS: How Winter ‘Shatawi’ is Made in Gaza

November 9, 2021 Articles, Features, Fundraising, Images
(Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

Workers in the Southern Gaza Strip city of Deir al-Bala prepare winter sweets at a local factory.

“Shatawi” is one of the most famous desserts in Gaza during the winter months. It consists of whipped cream, situated on top of a small biscuit and covered by a layer of a dark chocolate shell. 

Despite the Israeli siege, imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2006-07, local factories continue to operate, although with limited capacity, and with no access to outside markets. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.