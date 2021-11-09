‘Global Campaign’ Calls for One-Day Hunger Strike in Solidarity with Palestinian Prisoners

The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine (GCRP) launched on Tuesday an international hunger strike campaign in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons who have been on an open-ended hunger strike to protest their arbitrary administrative detention without charge or trial, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The campaign called for a one-day hunger strike tomorrow in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.

9 تشرين الثاني

يوم دولي للإضراب عن الطعام

فلنهب جميعاً دعماً لأسرانا البواسل في سجون الاحتلال الاسرائيلي..

اليوم هو تجديد وتأكيد على حقهم بالحرية والعيش الكريم..

شاركونا في يوم التضامن مع الأسرى الفلسطينيين المضربين عن الطعام..#معركة_الامعاء_الخاوية #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/XKBM0omlsa — الحملة العالمية للعودة إلى فلسطين – GCRP (@return_ar) November 9, 2021

The campaign called to use the popular hashtags #FreeThemAll or #معركة_الامعاء_الخاوية (The battle of empty stomachs) and to upload photos on social media platforms while holding banners reading “Hungry for Freedom”. It also called to record in less than one-minute solidarity messages with the hunger-striking prisoners.

On Sunday, thousands of Palestinian political prisoners have decided to reject lunch and dinner, in solidarity with six fellow detainees.

Six Palestinian prisoners remain on hunger strike in protest of their indefinite administrative detention – without a charge or trial – including Kayed Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 116 days.

The other prisoners are Miqdad Qawasmeh, who has been on hunger strike for 109 days, Alaa Aaraj (92 days), Hesham Abu Hawwash (82 days), Ayyad Hureimi (46 days) and Lo’ai al-Ashqar (28 days).

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)