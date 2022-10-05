In Photos: Islamic University’s Forty-First Cohort Graduates in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Islamic University of Gaza celebrated the graduation of its forty-first cohort under the theme “Authenticity and Excellence”.

The ceremony saw the graduation of 2,714 Palestinian male and female graduates.

The Islamic University is Gaza’s oldest academic institution.

The graduation ceremony was held in the Great Conference Hall of the Convention Center, in the presence of the University’s Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Muhammad Saadi Al-Aklouk along with other top University academic staff and other dignitaries.

The photos below were taken on the third day of celebrations, which mostly focused on students from IT and other technical departments.

(The Palestine Chronicle)