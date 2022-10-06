Israeli Soldiers Forcefully Evict Palestinian Family near Hebron

A protest against house evictions of Palestinian families. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli soldiers forcefully evicted a Palestinian family on Thursday from their house in the village of Khallet Tata, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the heavily-armed Israeli soldiers cordoned off the family house of Mohammad al-Hroub and fired volleys of tear gas canisters inside it.

Then, the soldiers dragged the family members out of the 100-square-meter house in preparation for the planned demolition.

The area, west of Dura, is a frequent target of demolition notices as the Israeli occupation authorities prevent construction in the area and seek to expel Palestinians to make room for the expansion of the nearby colonial settlement of Nighot.

