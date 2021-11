By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

Palestinian kickboxer Abdallah al-Ghalban has, once again, won the Palestine Championship for Kickboxing by emerging on top, following several days of competitions hosted by the Nasser Al-Arabi Club in Gaza City.

Al-Ghalban is 19 years old. He was born and raised in the Shujayeh neighborhood in Gaza City.

(The Palestine Chronicle)