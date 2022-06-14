YMCA-Gaza New Field: A Boost for Palestinian Sports (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

YMCA-Gaza inaugurated its football stadium in accordance with international standards, approved by the International Football Association FIFA.

The special event was attended by a delegation of the pontifical mission in Jerusalem, along with a number of prominent sports personalities in Gaza.

The Palestine Chronicle spoke to Hani Farah, the secretary-general of the YMCA-Gaza. Farah said that “this is a big win for the YMCA, for Gaza City and for all of the Gaza Strip as we managed to complete the project and win the international certification verifying that the new field is designed in accordance with international standards.”

“From now on, the field will be used by YMCA teams along with other teams. Various tournaments will be organized here, along with many important matches,” Farah added.

According to Farah, this is the first field of its kind in the entire Gaza Strip. “Even the grass and the sand were done in accordance with international standards.”

Farah assured The Palestine Chronicle that the new YMCA field is a boost for the sports movement in Palestine and in the Gaza Strip.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)