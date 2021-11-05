Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Child near Nablus

A 13-year-old Palestinian child was shot dead by Israeli occupation soldiers on Friday in the village of Deir al-Hatab, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Ministry of Health, the child – who was identified as Mohammad Da’das – was hit by a live bullet in the abdomen. Da’das was rushed to the hospital where doctors found that his heart had stopped. The child was announced dead a few minutes later, WAFA reported.

BREAKING: Israeli forces shot and killed 15-year-old Mohammad Amjad Salem Da'das around 4 p.m. today in the village of Deir Al-Hatab, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. He sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. pic.twitter.com/WmU6roXHzn — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) November 5, 2021

Earlier today, at least five Palestinian protesters sustained injuries when Israeli occupation soldiers quelled anti-settlement protests in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, in the province of Nablus. At least 55 cases of tear gas inhalation were also reported.

According to Defense for Children International, at least 12 Palestinian children were shot and killed by the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the year and until August 25.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)