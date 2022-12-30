IN PHOTOS: Palestinian Santa Clauses Brave the Waves in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Sailing and Rowing Federation organized the ‘Santa Claus event on the seashore of Gaza City, in celebration of the holidays and the New Year.

Many athletes from the Federation took part in the event, which, according to the organizers, aims at sending a message of peace and love while emphasizing the strong bond between Muslims and Christians in Palestine.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine.

Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)