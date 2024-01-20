Iranian Revolutionary Guards Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli missile strike on Syria’s capital Damascus on Saturday killed several members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The Israeli raid that targeted the Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus on Saturday morning resulted in the killing of two senior advisors to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the Iranian Mehr Agency reported.

According to the Reuters news agency, four members of the IRGC – including the head of the information unit – were assassinated in that Israeli raid.

The agency quoted a source in a pro-Syrian regional coalition as saying that the attack led to the destruction of a multi-story building in the Mezzeh neighborhood in the Syrian capital.

🚨REUTERS: The raid on Damascus killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/TUCubwwQmT pic.twitter.com/rzVsCYdcIg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 20, 2024

The representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Syria, Ismail al-Sindawi, told the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan, that “All the movement’s cadres in Damascus are fine, and the attack (…) did not affect any of the movement’s offices.”

Al-Sindawi stressed in a statement that the building targeted by Israel in the Syrian capital has nothing to do with the PIJ, stressing that the Secretary-General of the Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, is “fine.”

The Syrian News Agency (SANA) said that an attack targeted a residential building in the Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus, noting that it “mostly resulted from Israeli aggression.”

(PC, AJA)