In Photos: Palestinians Celebrate Independence Day in a Gaza Kindergarten

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

Palestinian kindergarteners of the ‘Modern Excellence Kindergarten’ in Gaza city took part in the celebrations of Palestine’s Independence Day, on Monday, November 15.

The main attraction, aside from ballons, keffiyehs, flags and sweets, was the popular Dabka troupe.

A great sense of joy was felt throughout the event, especially when children lined up to have their faces colored with Palestinian flags.

Palestine’s Independence Day is commemorated on November 15 of every year following the declaration of independence by late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, in the Algerian capital of Algiers, in 1988.

Aside from formal and popular events that hare held in memory of that day, Palestinian flags can be seen everywhere in occupied Palestine but also in Palestinian refugee camps throughout the Middle East.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)