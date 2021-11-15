B’Tselem: Israeli Forces Watched, Joined Settlers Attacking Palestinians

Israeli soldiers isolate Hebron to facilitate Jewish settlers raid. (Photo: Video Grab)

The Israeli rights group B’tselem said Sunday that in 170 incidents of Jewish settler violence against Palestinians, Israeli forces did not intervene to protect Palestinians and at times actively joined the attacks.

In the report, the B’tselem rights group said it documented a total of 451 settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank since early last year.

“Settler attacks against Palestinians are a strategy employed by the Israeli apartheid regime, which seeks to advance and complete its misappropriation of more and more Palestinian land,” it said.

Israel, which has occupied the West Bank since 1967, rejects claims that its treatment of the Palestinians amounts to apartheid.

According to B’tselem, in 170 incidents of settler violence, the Israeli army stood by or assisted the attackers.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)

