Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Occupied Jordan Valley

Saddam Bani Odeh, 26, was killed by Israeli forces in occupied Jordan Valley. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian young man was shot dead on Tuesday morning by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank town of Tammoon, in the northern occupied Jordan Valley, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 26-year-old Saddam Bani Odeh was killed after he was shot by Israeli forces during the clashes that erupted at the entrance to the town.

It said Bani Odeh was shot with a bullet that penetrated his left shoulder and heart and settled in his left lung.

Last night, the Israeli forces also raided other areas across the West Bank and arrested several Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

