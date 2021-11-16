Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Occupied Jordan Valley

A Palestinian young man was shot dead on Tuesday morning by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank town of Tammoon, in the northern occupied Jordan Valley, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 26-year-old Saddam Bani Odeh was killed after he was shot by Israeli forces during the clashes that erupted at the entrance to the town.

26-year-old Saddam Bani-Odeh was shot dead by Israeli regime forces with a bullet that penetrated his left shoulder, heart and settled in his left lung during a raid at the entrance to the town of Tammun in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. pic.twitter.com/kU72VRUZnP — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 16, 2021

It said Bani Odeh was shot with a bullet that penetrated his left shoulder and heart and settled in his left lung.

Last night, the Israeli forces also raided other areas across the West Bank and arrested several Palestinians.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)