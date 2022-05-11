In Photos: Palestinians in Gaza Mobilize following the Murder of Shireen Abu Akleh

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Outraged at the murder of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip organized rallies and vigils to protest her death and demand accountability from the Israeli government.

A Rally in Gaza

In one rally, journalists gathered in front of Al Mataf Hotel in Gaza City, where United Nations, UNESCO, and European Union representatives are staying. They held placards and posters of Shireen.

“The crime of assassinating the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is further proof of the savagery of the Israeli occupation,” one banner read.

Journalists in Palestine and throughout the world condemned the Israeli crime, calling for an immediate international investigation to hold her murderers accountable.

Solidarity at a Football Match

Football fans carried Shireen’s posters during a game in the Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City.

Shireen is one of Palestine’s most well-known and respected journalists.

A Vigil in front of Al Jazeera Rubbles

Elsewhere in Gaza, scores of Palestinians and journalists lit candles in a vigil in front of the rubbles of where Al Jazeera offices once stood. Al Jazeera offices, along with those of the Associated Press and others, were destroyed in the latest Israeli war on Gaza in May 2021.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)